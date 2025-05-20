Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by CoreView Capital Management Ltd

CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,189 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 27.2% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned 0.59% of Trip.com Group worth $261,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after acquiring an additional 684,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,784 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of TCOM opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

