Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 213,534 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,534 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $79,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

