The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 40,000 shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,020,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,978.68. The trade was a 4.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.29%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
