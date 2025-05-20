The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 40,000 shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,020,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,978.68. The trade was a 4.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

