Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 211,060 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 182,414 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,954.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

