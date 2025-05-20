Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,769,147. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,411. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CDNS opened at $320.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

