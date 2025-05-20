Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $32,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $8,967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.