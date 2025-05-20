Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 34,350 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Revvity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

