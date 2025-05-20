Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $435,000 Stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Standard BioTools by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 183,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 4,820,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,110,216.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,846,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,377,586.80. This represents a 8.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.80. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

