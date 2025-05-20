Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials makes up about 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.48% of Summit Materials worth $42,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 131,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 2,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

