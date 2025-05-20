MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 11,453 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

