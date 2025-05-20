Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 379,828 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,828 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXEO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

