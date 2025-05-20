Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.9%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.