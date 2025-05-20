MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Lessened by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 2.1% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $565,306,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3%

MELI stock opened at $2,578.35 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,610.30. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,003.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,521.33.

MercadoLibre Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

