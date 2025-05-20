Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

