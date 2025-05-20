Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance

POLB opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Poolbeg Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.83.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs. Poolbeg comprises a strong and growing portfolio of development assets.

