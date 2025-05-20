Hardide (LON:HDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hardide had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 30.89%.

Hardide Stock Up 14.9%

Hardide stock opened at GBX 7.76 ($0.10) on Tuesday. Hardide has a twelve month low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

