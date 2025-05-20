Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

