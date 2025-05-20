TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TNMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 487.35% from the company’s current price.

TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares Trading Up 2.7%

TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60. TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares comprises about 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares Company Profile

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

