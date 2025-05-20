USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,358,000. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $342.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.30. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

