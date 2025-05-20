UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.20 Billion Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.67% of GE Aerospace worth $1,198,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $235.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.15. The firm has a market cap of $250.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
