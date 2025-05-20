Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $303.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CB. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

CB stock opened at $294.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.78. Chubb has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

