Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VBR opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

