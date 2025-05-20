Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 336 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $295,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total value of $19,659,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,914,158.52. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

