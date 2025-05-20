Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on May 20th, 2025

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 0.7%

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Dividend History for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.