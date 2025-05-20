Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 0.7%

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

