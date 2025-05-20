Hengan International Group Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

