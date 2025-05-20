Hengan International Group Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.
About Hengan International Group
