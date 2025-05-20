Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 924,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

