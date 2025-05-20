Vance Wealth LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vance Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $109.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

