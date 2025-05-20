Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

NYSE:LAR opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $310.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. Lithium Argentina has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Argentina will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina in the first quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

