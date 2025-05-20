BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

BW LPG Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:BWLP opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BW LPG stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 4,137.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

