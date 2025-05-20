Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 776 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

