Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 8.0% increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 101.6% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HQH stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 95,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

