Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 8.0% increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 101.6% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of HQH stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
