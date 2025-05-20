Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,120 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,019,667 shares in the company, valued at $92,351,240.19. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $626,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,977.16. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,021,613. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group



StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

