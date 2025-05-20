Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 112,284 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $80,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9%

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.