26,892 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

