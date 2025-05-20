Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Raymond James upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

