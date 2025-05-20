Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.05.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $394.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

