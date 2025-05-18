Tema Etfs LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Fluor comprises about 2.2% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tema Etfs LLC owned about 0.06% of Fluor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after buying an additional 412,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

