Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Brady updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.480-4.630 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Brady has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

About Brady

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,535 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

