Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Brady updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.480-4.630 EPS.
NYSE:BRC opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Brady has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
