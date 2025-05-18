Tenzing Global Management LLC Takes $5.77 Million Position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Revelyst comprises about 4.3% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $95,824,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,599,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Price Performance

NYSE:GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.