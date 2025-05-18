US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for 5.9% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $57,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,636,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

