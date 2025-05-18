United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233,249 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Galvan Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

