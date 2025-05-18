Texas Bank & Trust Co Takes $483,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.