Texas Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.