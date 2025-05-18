Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 799,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,251,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 387,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 86,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

