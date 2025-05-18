Texas Bank & Trust Co Makes New $629,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.09 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

