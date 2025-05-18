Texas Bank & Trust Co Takes $3.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $87.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

