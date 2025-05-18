Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 627 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,375,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,154 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $79,325.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,811.94. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,741 shares of company stock worth $11,414,034 in the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Z stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

