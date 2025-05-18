Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $47,000 Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $277,395,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 662,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $2,071,568.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,421.83. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,386,273 in the last 90 days.

RBRK stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBRK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

