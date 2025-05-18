Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 876 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,023.24. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $6,345,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

