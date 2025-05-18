Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 24,455 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.